Ipid probing N1 assault by members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit

Johannesburg - The independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating allegations of assault against members of the protection security services in the SAPS. The executive director received a complaint from members of Parliament in the DA and FF+ regarding the assault that happened over the weekend on the N1 North within the precinct of Sandton police station.

Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the footage showed members of the SAPS assaulting the driver of a VW Polo and his passengers. "Ipid investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the victims so that they could be assisted in laying charges. Engagements are under way to also get the victims’ employers to assist with the investigations. Ipid has already engaged SAPS management, who are offering their full co-operation as far as the Ipid investigation is concerned," said Raburabu. The incident was caught on camera by a motorist and went viral. It has been called out by political parties, the police, civil organisations, and ordinary people at large.

Mashatile confirmed on Tuesday that it was his VIP unit that was involved in the barbaric assault. Mashatile’s spokesperson, Vukani Mde, said the deputy president had become aware of an unfortunate incident involving members of the SAPS who were attached to his protection detail. Mde further added that Mashatile abhored any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, has promised a thorough investigation of the incident and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well. "Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and to exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner," Masemola said. He said Mashatile fully endorsed Masemola’s sentiments.

"The deputy president appeals to the public to allow the SAPS the necessary space to complete its investigation into the incident and take whatever corrective action is deemed necessary. The deputy president has full confidence in the SAPS under the leadership of Minister Bheki Cele and the command of General Masemola to do the right thing in this regard," Mde said. The heavily armed SAPS protection unit is seen kicking and dragging the victims so hard that some even lost their shoes, and one passed out. During the altercation, a young child is seen quickly running to the back seat of the VW Polo. The men are seen unashamedly holding their firearms, and another one is holding a knife, which was used to damage the tyres of the car belonging to the victims.

This morning, police confirmed they had successfully traced the victims and identified the SAPS members. "The SAPS have since successfully traced the victims of this incident. The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the SAPS views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident," said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. Andrew Whitfield, MP, the DA Shadow Minister of Police, said the blue light brigade must be brought to book.