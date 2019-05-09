A woman has her thumb nail marked at the Johannesburg Muslim School boys’ campus voting station in Fordsburg.

Some voters who showed up at polling stations with acrylic or gel nails were turned away. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said this shouldn’t have happened.

One of the people who had problems at a voting station was the wife of EFF leader Julius Malema, Mantwa.

The couple went to cast their votes at Mponegele Primary School in Seshego, Limpopo, with Malema’s aunt and grandmother.

“An official told my wife to take off her nails so that they could put a mark on her thumb. I found that bizarre. Where is it written that women who have long nails can’t vote?” said Malema.

“Luckily, an electoral officer came and said there was no such thing and she could vote with her (artificial) nails. But the person who puts a mark on people had a pair of scissors which she used to remove nails.

“The next thing they will say is that women must remove weaves because they want to see them as they look on their IDs. Such nonsense. It starts small like that and before you know it, it is institutionalised. It must be challenged now,” said Malema.

Although Mantwa was able to vote and the IEC tweeted that people with artificial nails could vote, some were turned away.

In Soweto, Bongiwe Sithole was told to remove her artificial nails before voting. After insisting on seeing the head of the station, she was eventually allowed to vote. But voters like Bianca Smith were not so lucky. She was turned away at her voting station in Bellville, Cape Town, and told she had to remove her artificial nails before voting.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the matter would be investigated.