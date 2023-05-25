Irish fugitive extradited as more requests are heard in South African courts

Johannesburg - South Africa has extradited an Irish fugitive who is facing double murder back to her country. Ruth Lawrence, who was arrested in Bloemfontein in October last year, was extradited to Ireland on May 24 to face charges of double murder.

Lawrence and her ex-fiancé, Neville van der Westhuizen, were sought for the murders in Ireland in 2014. SAPS National Head of Communications, Major-General Mathapelo Peters said Van der Westhuizen was serving a jail sentence for a murder in KwaZulu-Natal. "His extradition process is under way in the Durban Magistrate’s Court," Peters said.

She said the tracing of Lawrence and her extradition come as a result of collaboration between the Irish National Police, Garda Siochana, whose team members arrived in South Africa earlier this week, and the SAPS; the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) Pretoria; the Directorate Priority Crime Investigations; SAPS Detectives; and Crime Intelligence. Peters said Lawrence was taken from Bloemfontein to Pretoria on May 24, and extradited that evening. "Lawrence was handed over to the Irish police, who took her back to Ireland to face charges of murder," she said.

Peters said that in the past five years, members of Interpol's NCB Pretoria have arrested more than 60 people wanted on extradition requests and Interpol Red Notices. She said 42 had already been extradited, and 27 extradition requests were before various courts in South Africa. Peters said Interpol NCB Pretoria had also successfully managed to trace and arrange for the apprehension of 11 fugitives, who have since been brought back to South Africa to stand trial.