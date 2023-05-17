Is it possible to use laxatives for weight loss?

Johannesburg - According to health-care provider Affinity Health, using laxatives for weight loss is ineffective and can also be dangerous. Affinity Health says that laxatives are substances that are designed to promote bowel movements and relieve constipation.

“While they are often used for medical purposes, such as treating digestive disorders or preparing for medical procedures, some people may also use laxatives to lose weight. However, the use of laxatives for weight loss is not only ineffective, but it can also be dangerous,” said the health-care provider. They further pointed out that the idea that laxatives can aid in weight loss is based on a common misconception about the role of bowel movements in the body. “Some people may believe that if they can have more bowel movements, they will eliminate more waste and therefore lose weight. However, the amount of waste in the body is not directly correlated with body weight.

“In fact, most waste material comprises water, bacteria, and undigested food, which do not contribute to overall body mass. Furthermore, using laxatives for weight loss can have serious health consequences,” added Affinity Health. Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health, said that in some cases, constipation and digestive issues can be a symptom of an underlying medical condition. “If you are experiencing chronic constipation or other digestive issues, it is important to talk to a health-care professional to rule out any underlying conditions and develop an appropriate treatment plan,” he said.

10 Dangers of Abusing Laxatives Laxative abuse is a growing problem, especially among those who struggle with eating disorders or body image issues. The dangers of laxative abuse include the following: Dehydration: Laxatives can cause the body to lose water, leading to dehydration if not enough fluids are consumed.

Electrolyte imbalances: Laxative abuse can also cause electrolyte imbalances in the body, leading to serious health problems such as muscle weakness, irregular heartbeats, and seizures. Intestinal damage: Overusing laxatives can damage the intestinal lining, causing chronic inflammation, ulcers, and bleeding. Nutrient deficiencies: Chronic laxative abuse can lead to nutrient deficiencies, as the body may not be able to absorb essential vitamins and minerals.

Gastrointestinal disorders: Laxative abuse can contribute to the development of gastrointestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), chronic constipation, and even colon cancer. Dependence: Regular use of laxatives can lead to physical dependence on them, making it difficult for the body to have a bowel movement without their use. Weight gain: Laxatives do not help with long-term weight loss and can lead to weight gain as the body becomes dependent on them to have regular bowel movements.

Kidney damage: Laxative abuse can damage the kidneys over time as they filter waste products from the body. Psychological effects: Laxative abuse can also have psychological effects, such as anxiety, depression, and a distorted body image. Death: In extreme cases, laxative abuse can lead to serious health complications that can be fatal, such as electrolyte imbalances, dehydration, and kidney failure.