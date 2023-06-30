Is the ANCYL still relevant and what turnaround strategy can it implement?

After an eight-year hiatus, the ANC Youth League makes a comeback with an elective conference that kicks off today at Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The party last held its elective conference in 2015. With the names of frontrunners vying for the president position already announced, more is expected to happen this weekend. It has also been revealed that the youth league conference is crucial for the party and will contribute to the party's rebuilding and renewal programme.

The question of whether the ANCYL is still relevant or not has been raised on social media, with some asking if a turnaround can be made and what approaches would assist the youth of South Africa. Many have said the ANCYL is dead: “What youth league, when most of if not all them are no longer youth and haven't been so for a long time. “.......when we hear little to nothing in regards to what they actually do for the youth? Literally what exactly do they do and what have they done?” said @RedjaneOG.

@nkolomi Mlamuli wrote: “Fighting against geriatrics who are fond of sustaining their luxurious life and orgies while the youth languish in poverty, squalor, drugs & unemployment but still, expected to pay taxes when buying to prop up geriatrics lifestyle,” while “@Gendlehlekis Dudula also shared his sentiments on social media, saying: ”The ANC must focus on the upcoming elections. “This thing is dead maaan, ANC must just focus on the 2024 elections, and stop wasting time on wannabes Sodi.” @The Wolf of Heatherview denounced the conference, revealing that only the poor would attend the conference.