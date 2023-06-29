Is the KZN weather a threat to the horse racing event?

Johannesburg - There is a possibility of roads leading to Durban being under threat as the weather continues to wreak havoc in some parts of the province. The news about the threatening weather in KwaZulu-Natal has been a major concern as we count down just a few days to the highly anticipated Hollywoodbets Durban July this weekend.

With thousands excitedly planning to have an explosive weekend that also sees global presence, there is much hope for pleasant weather after some parts of Durban were hit by an apparent tornado and heavy downpours. While there is no certainty about what is likely to occur this coming weekend, the South African Weather Service has issued a level six orange warning for the southern and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. It is worth noting that the warning is the second-highest weather alert, with harsh thunderstorms accompanied by hail expected in that part of the province.

In devastating scenes, scores of residents found themselves displaced as heavy downpours continued to batter Inanda town. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute Durban (NSRI), at least four vehicles had reportedly been washed off the Umbilo River bridge at Heaton Nicholls Drive in flash floods during a heavy downpour. “NSRI Durban swift water rescue swimmers responded while our NSRI Durban rescue vehicle towed our NSRI JetRib rescue craft to the scene. Netcare 911 ambulance services and eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services were also responding. On arrival on the scene, it was determined that the Heaton Nicholl Drive side of the Umbilo River was under heavy floods. The Heaton Nicholl Drive bridge was at least a metre under fast-flowing water.”

The organisation has appealed to motorists and pedestrians not to cross over roadway bridges that are flooded and not to try to negotiate water-logged roadways. The thrill ahead of the grand event has been evident on social media, with many well-known personalities sharing details about the upcoming affair. Despite the weather being a major concern, Hollywoodbets has announced that it is “all systems go,” with a full house of approximately 50 000 fans expected.