Is the Makhadzi, Open Mic feud over?

Johannesburg - Following interventions from social media after she opened up her ongoing feud with Open Mic Productions, Makhadzi won the “Best Female Artist” award at the Metro FM Music Awards, where she thanked the record company. Makhadzi took everyone by surprise when she unapologetically mentioned the record company on stage while accepting her award.

A few days ago, Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, affectionately known as Makhadzi, commanded the attention of her fans and followers when she spoke out about Open Mic Productions Music reportedly exploiting her. Having worked with the record label for years, Makhadzi claimed on social media that she had never received a cent from her sales. “I signed with Open Mic only for three years. In these three years, I dropped four albums. I have never received a cent of my sales. Some of my albums reached platinum, and some gold. And a lot of hit songs that reached platinum and gold. But I continue to work without complaining.

“I, Ndivhudzannyi ‘Makhadzi’ Ralivhona, have decided not to renew the contract that was entered into between myself and Open Mic Productions (PTY) LTD. “The contract that came into effect in March 2020 came to an end in March 2023, after three years of a fruitful and productive working relationship between us. The relationship between myself and Open Mic Productions was like a match made in heaven, as it elevated both of us to become top household names in the South African music industry. Our relationship produced four studio albums, and all the albums did very well. “The first album to be released was ‘Kokovha’ in 2020, and it went on to reach gold status and was the most streamed album in the country in 2020. The second album to be released was ‘African Queen’ in 2021; the album also reached gold status, and we sold over 40 000 units and 24 million digital streams. In 2022, we then released two albums, ‘African Queen 2.0’ and ‘Pain ya Jealous’ and both albums did very well.”

Though she clarified that Open Mic Productions would no longer represent her in terms of performance bookings, and other related matters, the production company shared details about their agreement. In a letter shared by Makhadzi, Open Mic Productions explained the nature of the contract signed by the music star, revealing that they were renewing her contract. “We as Open Mic Productions (the management) are pleased to inform you that we are hereby renewing or extending the contract period for an additional period of three (3) years with effect from the 9th of March 2023 in terms of clause 6.3 of the Management Agreement entered into between yourself and Open Mic Productions (PTY) LTD on the 10th of March 2020.