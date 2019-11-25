Is this a 007 movie? Motsepe-Radebe asks amid claims she helped steal R150bn









Bridgette Radebe. File photo: Nonhlanhla Kambule. Johannesburg - Businesswoman Bridget Motsepe-Radebe has likened allegations that she helped steal $10-billion from Botswana government to finance a coup in that country as a crazy mystery with the makings of a James Bond movie. Motsepe-Radebe, who is married to Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe said it's was not even possible that such money would have been stolen from Botswana's Central Bank as the alleged loot would be around 60% of the value of that country's economy.

Another thing, she wanted to know, was why if she had brought that kind of money in the country, the South African Reserve Bank had not noticed and said something. Speaking to Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa on Monday morning, Motsepe-Radebe said parliamentarians recently asked the Governor of the Bank of Botswana whether any money was stolen. However, she said, the governor denied that any money had been stolen, adding that the central bank never had that kind of money in it's account in the fist place.

"The Botswana GDP, the total value of goods produced and services provided in the country during one year is estimated at 180-billion Pula which makes the alleged loot to be around 60% of the value of Botswana's economy.

So if I was looting any money like that, that's plus minus R150-billion, what did the South African Reserve Bank do?

"Did the Reserve Bank allow the R150-billion to come into the country?" she asked.

Motsepe-Radebe also said she was in possession of a letter from Nedbank which cleared her.

"Before I become a signatory of any amount that has been stolen, the Reserve Bank must agree that the alleged money must come into South Africa.

"Then Nedbank and Absa store the money, then allow me to sign and export it for (former Botswana presdent Ian) Khama to take it and fund terrorism.

"What crazy mystery is this? Is this a 007 James Bond movie we are talking about?"

Asked whether she had given any money to Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi's political rivals she said: "I have never given any money to anybody, never in my life...ever.

"We just need state intelligence, financial intelligence services and the Reserve Bank to say this never happened. The Reserve bank will tell you they never took R150-billion in South Africa stolen from anybody."

Motsepe-Radebe was early this year accused of being at the centre of a plot to topple Masisi.

Botswana-based newspaper Sunday Standard published a series of damning articles linking Motsepe-Radebe and Sandton businessman Malcom X to a detailed plot that also allegedly involved Khama.

According to the paper, the plotters reportedly wanted Masisi to be replaced with former cabinet minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, who was reportedly Khama’s preferred candidate ahead of the congress that was held in April.

The Star