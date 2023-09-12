It is important to read from an early age

Johannesburg - With recent alarming reports about the literacy crisis deepening in South Africa, educational psychologists highlight the importance of nurturing a love for reading from an early age. According to the National Reading Barometer in South Africa (2023), 65% of homes with children under age 10 do not have a single picture book.

Seago Maapola, an educational psychologist, underlined the significance of spending quality time reading together as a family, explaining that it is an opportunity for bonding and encouraging a love of reading in children in an environment in which they feel comfortable. ‘’When children feel safe, they will be more receptive to reading, and the best learning takes place in environments where a child experiences trust,’’ she added. ‘’If learners are read to from an early age, they learn to recognise letters and develop their vocabulary and listening skills. This then helps prepare them to learn to properly read from grade one.

‘’The academic, emotional, and social impact of weak literacy skills can be dire,’’ said Maapola. ‘’Children start to experience deep frustration and low self-esteem. They are embarrassed when asked to read in class or to participate in classroom discussions. Sadly, they start to develop a negative attitude, which begins to impact their learning in general. Their school marks then drop, making them feel hopeless and helpless,’’ she said. It is not just about reading to children, clarified Maapola.

‘’As parents, we need to read ourselves to cultivate a love of reading in our homes. Children don’t only listen to what we say; they also watch what we do. Parents who read themselves create a positive association with books. If we’re curious and interested, children tend to feel the same.“ Maapola further says she has seen impressive results when parents read to their children, promoting reading as a collective. Jodi Law, brand manager at Wimpy, also commented about the essence of reading, revealing that the brand recognises the importance of early literacy skills and is committed to encouraging family time while making reading enjoyable and accessible.