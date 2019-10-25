As a result of this partnership, Vodacom moved all farmworkers using 2G feature phones to 3G devices and opened a new world of the internet and technology to farmworkers in the area.

Wakkerstroom is now the first smartphone-only town in South Africa. This is a model the network provider hopes to replicate across the country as part of its mission to connect people who live in deep rural areas and are still dependent on 2G networks.

This is in a move that provides meaningful societal impact for low-income earners who eke out a living as farmworkers by empowering them with the necessary tools to be part of the Digital Revolution. With BPG Langfontein, Vodacom is pioneering an approach to connect people in rural communities to faster mobile networks and devices, so they can take full advantage of the benefits of the Digital Revolution.

Wakkerstroom is the second oldest town in Mpumalanga province. The town is on the KwaZulu-Natal border, 27km east of Volksrust and 56km south-east of Amersfoort.

“There are growing expectations for big corporates to serve a social purpose, and for us to use our resources and core capabilities to make a significant contribution in transforming the lives of ordinary people. We are helping to remove communication barriers so that citizens in the area can be part of the Digital Revolution and reap the associated benefits. By moving the more than 1400 farmworkers to 3G devices, this will also free much-needed spectrum and this can be re-farmed to provide faster networks such as 3G and 4G,” said Vodacom’s Zakhele Jiyane.

He added that the move opened a new world of connectivity for farmworkers in Wakkerstroom. “As a result, most people in the area will now be able to use the network to connect on the net and access online government services, eHealth services and eCommerce.

“Learners can now surf the internet and those actively looking for jobs can start using their smartphones and tablets to apply for jobs. This will be key for driving growth to the benefit of people living in this area.”

For the next phase of this project, Vodacom is going to educate farmworkers about data and the benefits of the internet. They will also look at ways in which it can help empower members of this community with its CSI tools in areas of education, gender-based violence and health.