It’s all lies, says Letoya on claims she was beaten to a pulp

Johannesburg - Renowned actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has slammed allegations that she was beaten to a pulp by her wife, Lebogang Makhene-Pulumo. The Star reached out to the actress, requesting the veracity of the claims that have been circulating on social media.

According to claims doing the rounds on social media that she later denounced, Makhene-Pulumo was physically assaulted by her wife, who covered her face with bruises. “It’s all lies,” she said in a WhatsApp text. Makhene-Pulumo also shared a lengthy post on Instagram, saying she would handle the matter with grace.

“I’ve found a deep sense of peace in my life, and I will be damned if I allow the devil or any human being to take it away from me. In the past month, I was in two movies. One that made the Top 1 in SA and the Top 5 in US movies. I’m currently working on an international project, I’m an advisor in an upcoming series, I’m currently shooting in a telenovela, and all while I’m preparing for my upcoming concert, Sid, and raising initiates. “With all this, I’ve been approached by film companies for two series and a soapy. My House of HOK blanket range is doing very well. The LM Foundation has donated 300 blankets in the past two months, had soup kitchens and food parcel drives, and all this was done by my wife and l,” she said. She also spoke about her accolades and said she hoped she would be celebrated for her craft instead of being dragged down.

“Instead of being celebrated and getting good publicity for all this, Women’s Month is the time that someone chooses to try to bring down and drag two women who are hardworking, driven, and self-motivated. Only you won’t win this one. “My wife and I now wonder how we will explain this to the 57 women who have actually gone through this kind of abuse and who we have assisted in getting into safe spaces and getting their lives back together. How we will continue to give back to society from our own pockets and while working with other high-profile brands. Ai. I’m gonna leave this here … ” Last year, the actress opened up about her abuse ordeal with her ex-partner, Tshepo Leeuw Tshikovhi, whom she said assaulted her while they were in a relationship.