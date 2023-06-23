It's all systems go for ANC Western Cape Provincial Conference; party promises to kick DA out of province

The ANC in the Western Cape will finally hold its long-awaited 9th Provincial Conference today at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. This is to elect new solid leadership, as it is the only region that did not meet before the National Elective Conference held in Nasrec, which saw Cyril Ramaphosa emerge as the party’s president.

The party in the Western Cape is on a path to rebuild its reputation after the DA dethroned it in 2009. Infighting has been seen in the party, and in 2010, the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) was disbanded. Some of the people reportedly putting their names in the hat for top positions include Richard Dyantyi, the chairperson of the Section 184 committee, which is looking into the fitness to hold office by Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Dyantyi has reportedly sett his eyes on the position of chairperson, for which he is contesting alongside the leader of the opposition in the province Cameron Dugmore.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson, Sifiso Mtsweni, said they are expecting the conference to start after noon, as registrations by delegates are taking place. Mtsweni said the process of organising the conference has been very hard, as the media asked when the conference would take place. “We kept on emphasising that we want to do things in the proper way, we don’t want to rush things, we want this conference to concentrate on the real issues - on how best the ANC can actually rise from the ashes. I can confidently tell you that all processes with regards to branch nominations have gone well. All the delegates are here. It is peaceful. I can tell you now we will finish our business in time,” said Mtsweni.

He said the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, would open the conference, and President Cyril Ramaphosa would close it. Saying the Electoral agency has opened all the envelopes on nominations, Mtsweni did not divulge the names of the people vying for top positions. “Soon, we will meet at the IPC to receive that report. As soon as the secretary-general addresses the conference, we will allow the media to an open session, and all the candidates that have been nominated will be made public today.”