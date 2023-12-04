It’s all systems go to one of Africa’s greatest events Hey Neighbour

The countdown to one of Africa’s most anticipated events, Hey Neighbour, has begun, and South Africa is prepared to welcome globally recognised performers for an unforgettable occasion. The festival is described as more than just music; it is a global celebration of talent, culture, heritage, and unity bringing together people from all over the African continent and from around the world, fostering connections that go beyond the festival grounds.

Thousands of neighbours from all over the world are expected to descend on Tshwane with the event set to happen from December 8-10 at Rhino Park. Among the illustrious musicians and local celebrities on the prestigious list are Grammy Award-winning American rapper Kendrick Lamar, Mexican singer-songwriter Khalid, HER, The Chainsmokers and Swedish House Mafia. The organisers recently shared interesting things to know about this festival pointing out that not just about groove; it’s also about giving back to the community.

*The festival is set to create jobs for approximately 3 000 individuals and provide a platform for over 50 local vendors /suppliers. *The festival’s grounds are transformed into an artistic wonderland, complete with captivating art installations and imported Australian domes. These immersive experiences not only enhance the aesthetic of the festival, but also benefit the local and global art scenes. *Over 100 performing artists from various genres and backgrounds are on the festival’s line-up. It demonstrates Hey Neighbour’s dedication to highlighting the rich diversity of African and global music culture.