The act dates back to 1967 and fails to protect the rights of actors in today’s environment.
Jack Devnarain, Saga chairperson, said the most important thing about the bills was that they levelled the negotiating playing field between actors and the producers and broadcasters.
Devnarain said what the bills were trying to do is to align the South African statute with the international global practice that says actors should earn a sustainable living over the course of a career.
Devnarain said while he had not yet read the open letter posted by actress Vatiswa Ndara to Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, he knew that there were no approved rates for which actors, whether they had just started in the industry or were veterans, can determine one from another.