Best known for her portrayal of Celie in the multi-award-winning musical The Color Purple at the Joburg Theatre, Khunou told The Star that she felt honoured and that to her it was not about race.
“I don’t really like to make it about the race thing because I think the creators of the show in London liked what they saw and they thought I was the best person to do the job, but yes, it is an honour,” she said.
The famous musical, being performed at The Teatro at Montecasino until March 1, tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college students who meet Dr Frank-N-Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house.
Since it opened at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs in London in 1973, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the world’s favourite rock ‘* ’ roll musicals, having been performed in more than 30 countries and translated into at least 20 languages.