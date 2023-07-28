Jacob Zuma ‘unlikely to be arrested, not a fugitive from justice’

Johannesburg - The Jacob Zuma Foundation (JGZ Foundation) has dismissed reports suggesting that former president Jacob Zuma may be arrested when landing in South Africa as “shebeen gossip”. According to reports, there are plans in place for Zuma to be arrested when he lands at OR Tambo International Airport. Earlier this month, the former statesman travelled to Russia for medical attention.

“The former president was made aware of this plan while in Russia. It is not clear who made the call to arrest Zuma; however, authorities have been asked to be on standby and make the arrest. At this stage, the charges are not known,” said the source. Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said that, as things stood, the former president was unlikely to be arrested on arrival. “The national commissioner would still have to make a determination on whether he has served his term. At the time of the court application, he had not ‘finished’ the sentence.

“It is possible that the national commissioner may conclude that he had completed his term while he was on parole. “Zuma has the right to review the decision of the national commissioner should he decide differently. (Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele) Manyi is correct to indicate that it is mere gossip. Importantly, the former president is not a fugitive from justice.” On July 13, the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) ruling on Zuma’s release on medical parole.

The Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court, and he was sentenced to 15 months in prison. However, he was released on medical parole before completing his sentence. The SCA said that it should be left to the Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, to decide on the matter. In theory, the Correctional Services commissioner could say that he found that the time Zuma spent on medical parole should count as time served, and if it goes that way, this would mean that the sentence is complete.

On the same day, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in a media statement, said it was studying the Constitutional Court judgment for the review application. Speaking to The Star yesterday, DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department had reached out to interested parties to make representations before August 4. “Thereafter, the national commissioner will consider every material relevant to the matter, including guiding prescripts within the space of corrections, and make a decision,” said Nxumalo.

Last week, Manyi said he was getting a lot of inquiries about Zuma’s return from Russia. “I am not sure how that information would add value to anyone’s life. So, I will not be responding to such inquiries,” he said. Former Correctional Services commissioner Arthur Fraser released Zuma on medical parole.