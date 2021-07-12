Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment should not be used as an excuse to incite civil unrest – Mandla Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Chief Mandla Mandela, has called for calm following acts of looting and destruction that have gone viral all over the country. The lootings follow Free Zuma protests that seem to have gained criminal elements in them.

Mandela said the incarceration of former president Zuma should not be used by criminal elements to pursue their criminal agendas. He called to an end to vigilantism and the destruction of property. “Those who wish to protest must do so in the confines of peaceful protest. The incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma can never be used as an excuse to incite civil unrest and foment public violence. We vehemently condemn such irresponsible actions and those who perpetuate such actions must face the full consequences of legal prosecution,” Mandela said. Mandela called for calm in the two most affected provinces, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, where malls have been emptied and, in some instances, public transport intimidated.

“We call for calm especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and implore the law enforcement agencies and the SANDF to take all necessary measures to restore law and order,” he said. Mandela reminded South Africans that this is the month when they celebrate one of South Africa’s most peace-loving icons and he asked that they keep the legacy of the statesman alive through responsible behaviour. “In the week in which we commemorate the birthday of the founding father of our nation, Nkosi Dalibhunga (President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela), on July18, it behoves all South Africans to take a leaf out of the life of our icon and step away from brinkmanship at this moment of national crisis.