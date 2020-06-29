Jägermeister helps nightclub workers whose income was affected by Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The #SaveTheNight initiative was created with the primary aim of helping talented artists, creatives and bartenders with direct financial donations during the Covid-19 pandemic. These are supplemented by a series of novel online entertainment events developed and run by Jägermeister to generate additional income opportunities or micro-funding campaigns for those who need help. The initiative, started by the family-owned Mast-Jägermeister, is also supporting South Africa’s nightlife communities. With the global lockdown impacting the lives and livelihoods of millions, those working in clubs, bars and nightlife-related creative industries are profoundly affected. “The goal of the #SaveTheNight is to support both sides of the global nightlife community: professionals working in these industries, who need direct financial help to supplement their income and save their jobs, and everyone else who cannot flock to clubs and bars to hang out with their friends and revel in the nightlife,” said chairperson Michael Volke.

With a global fund of more than $1million (R17.26m), the initiative has now come to South Africa to support the local nightlife communities.in the country.

“You can now revel in the 'nightlife' in the comfort of your home and in so doing support the creative industry by booking some of your favourite DJs, musicians, choreographers, mixologists, graffiti artists and more for 'Meister Drop-Ins' or checking out exclusive content pieces from a myriad creatives for free.”

Participating local creatives include Muzi (DJ and producer), Francois van Coke (musician), Gina Jeanz (DJ), Cassandra Eichhoff (mixologist), Bangy Rabothata (street wear designer), Zoyi Lindiwe (choreographer), Chad Hanning aka Bushy Wopp (illustrator and graffiti artist), and Thabo Molaba (photographer).

“My experience with the #SaveTheNight campaign has been amazing. It’s not only encouraged me to adapt to a new way of performing from home but has also allowed me to connect with fans in a more intimate online setting,” said Gina Jeanz.

“Too many times, the art is the last thing on brands' minds but it feels really cool to be part of such an innovative campaign where the artist and the people who support that artist get to be the centre-point,” added Muzi.

Bea Theron, Jägermeister experiential manager for South Africa said: “Not only does this campaign support our artists with additional income, but it offers them the opportunity to channel their energy and creativity into interesting and exciting projects whilst producing bold work for a global audience.”

Van Coke said: “I really enjoyed interacting with fans in a new way.”