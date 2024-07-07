Jazz musical pilgrimage awaits aficionados in Bronkhorstspruit’s Meander Estate

South African music greats Selaelo Selota and Suthukazi Arosi will lead jazz lovers to a two-day musical pilgrimage set for Bronkhorstspruit’s Meander Estate for the second annual Jam ’n Jazz Festival. Organised by former journalist and music lover Bongani Mahlangu, the festival will kick off the Spring season with an array of artists and DJs whose task will be to bring soul-soothing enjoyment to jazz lovers.

Speaking to The Star ahead of the event, Mahlangu promised an experience filled with music, cultural tourism and spanky fashion. “Jam ’n Jazz is an annual cultural tourism event whose objectives include taking live music closer to a marginalised target audience,” Mahlangu says. When it comes to the event’s music offering, which also includes the legendary Tlokwe Sehume on the line-up, Mahlangu sees the event as an out-of-this-world experience, especially for the musically excluded audiences and jazz club communities.

“South Africa has a unique organised social community. One example is the Jazz Club Community characterised by hosting of sessions on a weekly basis. Dressing up to the nines is a requisite for attendance of the session, where there is enjoyment of jazz music and companionship. This beautiful lifestyle inspired the curation of a massive ‒ an annual ‒ lifestyle Pilgrimage for throngs of the sociable from across the country to meet face to face because some only know each from social media groups and the like,” he says. For those who will be in attendance following the previous instalment last year, Mahlangu has promised an even bigger and better experience through some of the biggest names in jazz music on the line-up. “Performances out of the ordinary are in store at Jam ‘n Jazz. For example, exclusive to Jam ’n Jazz ‒ Sol Shibambu and Solace Can collaborate for a Soulful XiTsonga music presentation. Then Ola Sax will present a smooth jazz romantic sundowner and lucky ladies will be showered with a rose or two.