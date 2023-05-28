Jealous ex-lover who killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend sentenced to life

Johannesburg - A jealous ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to life after he was found guilty of killing the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend because he did not want to accept that she broke up with him. Thabo Ramantsane, 39, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Phako Moshoeu, 40.

He was handed another 15 years’ imprisonment after he was convicted of the attempted murder of Nteseleng Augustine Shai, 35, his ex-girlfriend. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Moshoeu and Shai were sleeping in Shai's house in Wepener when Ramantsane barged into the house, went into their bedroom, and started stabbing both of them. "Shai suffered several stab wounds but managed to escape. Moshoeu suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene. Shai had a protection order against Ramantsane.

"In his defence, Ramantsane told the court that Moshoeu attacked him and he was defending himself, but the State prosecutor, advocate Ncabakazi Tshefuta, told the court that there was no way Moshoeu could have attacked Ramantsane as he was attacked in bed," said Shuping. Tshefuta said that the accused killed the victim in bed, and he did not have a chance to defend himself. "The brazen attack happened in front of children. He does not have respect for human life because he does not want to accept that Shai has moved on with her life.