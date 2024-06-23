JG Zuma Foundation chairperson Dudu Myeni laid to rest

As former SAA chairperson Duduzile Cynthia Memela Myeni was laid to rest at the Ngu Sports and Leisure Centre in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu Natal, many people remembered her for her strength of character and unshakeable spirit. Politicians including Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule were among those who paid their final respects, as on different platforms others hailed Myeni as one of the brave people who had led fearlessly. The announcement of her death was made on social media by the Jacob G. Zuma Foundation, whose chairperson she had been.

“The foundation confirms with a heavy heart that its chairperson, Dudu Myeni, passed away on Friday night. The family is still dealing with these sad developments and will not be entertaining any media inquiries. The foundation is requesting the media respect the family position,” said spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi. Heartfelt tributes from individuals who have continued to remember Myeni for her impermeable spirit and ability to inspire others to fight fearlessly have also flooded social media. Among those who praised Myeni on X were Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama, who remembered her bravery and decisiveness.

“We are in pain! What a loss! Commander Dudu Myeni is the nemesis of Stellenbosch. Warrior! Guerrilla. Progressive black manager. Our RET force. Tactician. Brave. Decisive. You will be greatly missed, dear comrade and friend. You showed us how to lead without fear. RIP, dear leader.” Zanele Lwana, the deputy president of BLF, said she would always be appreciative of their friendship. “My dearest Comrade, Mme. Dudu Myeni, I am so broken to learn about your passing. You were such a beautiful human. We had such a blessed relationship that I will always be grateful for. In the politics we are engaged in, I have a mother in you, Qhawekazi! Rest in power! My Leader.”