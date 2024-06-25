JJ Tabane quashes rumours of eNCA axing

Following the broadcaster’s announcement that his show “Power to Truth” would not be aired this week, South Africans on social media began speculating about Tabane’s future at eNCA.

The speculation was fuelled by his recent rant against the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), and the divisive role the DA was (allegedly) playing in recent times.

In his last episode, Tabane spoke of an anti-black posture of the DA, saying the GNU was bound to fail due to policy and ideological differences between the DA and some of its partners in the GNU, including the ANC.

“Black parties could not sit together and agree that it has been 30 years, we do not have the land. We do not have the economy. We do not have anything next to our names. But where blacks govern, it is going to be terrible and the markets are angry. The cold front will come from the markets. It is said that we are underlining with a very big fat red pen that the black man’s medicine is a white man... The DA hates anything that is black people and transforming the economy so that it benefits blacks,” he said.