JMPD uncovers unapproved potato chips manufacturer and illegal immigrants in Marlboro

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed the arrest of two foreign illegal immigrants linked to an illegal potato chips manufacturing factory. On Friday, during a routine stop-and-search operation, JMPD members pounced on two males driving a white panel van in Zima Drive, Marlboro.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that during the search, the officers found boxes in the vehicle and on closer examination, found that the address on the packages of the potato chips in the boxes neither matched the manufacturer’s address nor had an SABS mark of approval. The suspects were subsequently escorted to the factory while environmental health authorities were called. “When environmental Health Inspectors were summoned to the scene, it was discovered that the owner did not have a manufacturer certificate and the relevant documents for operating the business.

“Home Affairs Immigration was also called to the scene and they verified that seven employees at the business were illegal immigrants. All seven undocumented persons were detained at Bramley police station and the owner of the business is still at large,” Fihla said. Last month, more than 10 children died after consuming poisonous snacks bought from spaza shops in Gauteng and the Free State, among other parts of the country. There has been widespread condemnation of unregulated fake foods, pointing to an increase in incidents of illegal immigrants found to be operating unlicensed factories producing fake snacks and other food items.