Job loss fears as businesses suffer continuous blackouts









Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Power cuts could see the worst holiday period for retailers, with small business already experiencing a slump in turnover while workers have expressed fears of job losses. Small businesses in Joburg were forced to shut down on Monday when load shedding jumped from stage 4 to stage 6, forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut short his visit to Egypt. The president arrived home last night and was expected to convene an urgent meeting with Eskom executives over the crisis. Frustrated small business owners in the Joburg CBD were already counting the losses of the rolling blackouts. Thandiwe Ntaote, the co-owner of an internet café and cellphone-repair shop Oscalyno Cellphone Accessories, told The Star that her business had ground to a halt due to the blackouts.

“It’s been very bad, because without the internet café we are not making any money,” she said.

Ntaote added that the business also sold appliances such as TVs and radios and if customers wanted to buy an item, they needed electricity to test the appliance.

The owner of Gelvan’s Pharmacy, Hermant Vallabh, estimated that the business lost about 40% to 50% of their customers to load shedding.

“Yesterday, the lights were off for the whole day and this is a pharmacy, people are ill and they come for their medication, but we can’t even check the prices for them. It’s very frustrating,” he said.

Vallabh said he recently bought a generator, but it only lasted for three hours and medication that needed to be refrigerated such as insulin and vaccines were impacted.

Limbada & Co bookstore manager also cut a frustrated figure when he said the business had lost about 100 card payments since last week, especially parents wanting to miss the January back-to-school rush.

“Schools have given the book lists out, and parents have the time and money in December. They want to buy and miss the January rush but half the time we can’t take the money from them,” said the manager, who refused to be named.

The Black Business Council (BBC) also raised concerns about the impact of power cuts on small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs).

BBC chief executive, Kganki Matabane, said most businesses had to close as they could not afford alternative solutions such as generators and renewable energy to keep operating.

“Some of them could end up closing their businesses permanently, if the load shedding persists.

“We believe that SMMEs are the bedrock of any economic growth and the impact of load shedding is likely to worsen the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality,” Matabane warned.

Even big business has been hard hit.

South African mining companies Harmony Gold, Impala Platinum, and Sibanye-Stillwater have been forced to cut production since Monday.

“There are very few underground mines that operated overnight or will be operating normally today,” said a spokesperson for the Minerals Council.

According to Business Report, Harmony Gold called off its underground shifts, saying it would resume as soon as Eskom could provide assurance that power supply would be more reliable.

Cosatu weighed in when it warned of a job-loss bloodbath in the new year if the government failed to resolve the power crisis.

Cosatu’s KwaZulu-Natal secretary, Edwin Mkhize, said: “Regardless of which stage is implemented, one or two, workers’ salaries are deducted and not Eskom’s for those hours of not working as a result of the blackouts. This is not fair because our workers are already suffering in terms of their salaries not being enough.”

Mkhize said they were feeling betrayed by the government for not doing enough to deal with the Eskom crisis and workers were the ones left to pay the price.

DA leader John Steenhuisen slammed Ramaphosa for leaving the country in a power crises. He said the power utility was collapsing the economy.

“This is posing a clear danger to the economic well-being of our country, economic growth and jobs. The implementation of stage 6 (load shedding) meant that South Africa’s economy was now firmly on its knees and in the grip of a state monopoly that was clearly not serving the country, and not leading to energy security.”

Steenhuisen said political intervention was crucial to make hard decisions to turn Eskom around.