Jobs initiative brings dignity back to people of Marikana

Johannesburg - The Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) has, since its launch in October 2020, created opportunities for more than 1 million direct beneficiaries across South Africa. The implementation of the stimulus has involved a “whole of government” effort co-ordinated by the Presidency, with 15 government departments as well as provinces and municipalities responsible for its implementation. It has also relied on strong partnerships beyond the state as part of a ”whole of society“ approach.

According to Luthando Brukwe, the Mineworkers Development Agency's head of strategy and special projects, MDA is one of the key strategic partners that participates in the implementation of the PES. He said the MDA offers opportunities ranging from agricultural sectors to skill development and waste management. "MDA seeks to provide socioeconomic livelihoods to former miners and their communities, so when the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) issued a request for proposals to implement a Social Employment Fund programme, it was only natural that we would apply given our strategy of bringing programmes closer to mining communities."

"The IDC approved our request to undertake the Marikana Social Employment Programme (SEP), with work beginning in July 2022. Our social employment programme is unique in that it is rooted in mine host communities while collaborating with Sibanye-Stillwater to revitalise Marikana and its surrounding areas. "We are also fortunate to have mobilised the business community to support this programme, as we have the same goal of alleviating poverty, lowering unemployment and eliminating social evils in mine-hosting communities and labour-sending areas." He said the first and most important opportunity created by the stimulus and the MDA’s Social Employment Programme was helping people regain their dignity.

"This is evident in fewer reported cases of gender-based violence, alcohol and drug abuse, and, most importantly, the ability to put food on the table. "As a result of our programme, participants in Marikana (Rustenburg Municipality wards 31 and 32 and Madibeng Local Municipality Ward 26) now have possibilities to work for the community. "This is labour that serves the larger community while also strengthening social cohesiveness and participatory activism among diverse populations. The work being done is concentrated in five areas, including agriculture, environment and waste management, health and nutrition, education and early childhood development and infrastructure."

He stated that their initial phase had 1 500 individuals who worked for the programme for nine months from July 2022 to March 2023, and got a stipend of roughly R1 548 per month. "We recently secured a four-month extension, increasing our participants' working days from eight to 10, resulting in an average increase in stipend of just over R 2 000." "Marikana's economic activity has increased since the initiative began, with participants able to care for their families and reclaim their sense of dignity.