Joburg ANC vows to drag city council, Speaker to court









File picture: Phill Magakoe Johannesburg - A livid ANC member in Joburg has pledged to take the city's council and Speaker to court to review the decision to postpone the election of a new mayor and accused the DA of running scared. On Thursday at the council in Braamfontein, Speaker Vasco Da Gama postponed the election in order for the city to obtain a legal opinion regarding the correct interpretation of Section 7 of the Municipal Structures Act in terms of what constitutes a majority. The council ordinarily has 270 seats, which have been reduced by one following the death of ANC councillor, David Monamodi. However, after objections by EFF council leader Musa Novela as to whether a stipulated 136 votes or more is still required to elect a new mayor, Da Gama called for a five-minute break to consult with the council legal desk. Following the short adjournment, Da Gama postponed Thursday's vote to December 4 and December 5 after a legal opinion has been obtained.

This move drew the ANC's regional leader Dada Morero to declare that his organisation would be instituting legal action against Da Gama's decision.

"We think and believe that the DA has taken a stance that is very illegal. They actually ran away from allowing this meeting to proceed because the same majority that elected them in 2016 is the same rule book that we are using today," Morero said.

But the EFF’s national deputy president Floyd Shivambu agreed with the Speaker's decision, saying it was important to get the correct interpretation of the Municipal Structures Act.

"We did not want to have an outcome here which could have produced a mayor, who is elected by less than 50% of the councillors of the City of Joburg," Shivambu said.

Joburg will now be run by city manager Dr Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni as all 10 mayoral committee members have stepped down pending the election of a new mayor.

The DA had nominated outgoing Finance MMC Funzela, the ANC backed caucus leader Geoff Makhubo, who is a former finance MMC in Joburg, with the EFF choosing Novela as its candidate.

