Johannesburg - A livid ANC member in Joburg has pledged to take the city's council and Speaker to court to review the decision to postpone the election of a new mayor and accused the DA of running scared.
On Thursday at the council in Braamfontein, Speaker Vasco Da Gama postponed the election in order for the city to obtain a legal opinion regarding the correct interpretation of Section 7 of the Municipal Structures Act in terms of what constitutes a majority.
The council ordinarily has 270 seats, which have been reduced by one following the death of ANC councillor, David Monamodi.
However, after objections by EFF council leader Musa Novela as to whether a stipulated 136 votes or more is still required to elect a new mayor, Da Gama called for a five-minute break to consult with the council legal desk.
Following the short adjournment, Da Gama postponed Thursday's vote to December 4 and December 5 after a legal opinion has been obtained.