Joburg areas observe low turn-out of special votes

Political parties have spent close to three months preparing and holding campaign trails, pleading with South Africans to vote. Special votes took place on May 27 to 28.

On Tuesday, most South Africans flocked to their local voting stations, and marked their “X” on the ballot papers. On Sunday, during a media briefing, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced that more than 1.6 million people were approved for special votes. “We are encouraged by the number of special votes received, which indicates the enthusiasm with which the South African population has for these elections,” said the chief electoral officer of the IEC, Masego Sheburi.

He further explained that there are 22 000 voting stations nationwide, of which, Gauteng has approved 333 480 special votes. Moreover, areas surrounding the City of Johannesburg, such as Hillbrow, showed a low turn-out of registered voters. However, there were smooth proceedings and no disruptions. According to the presiding officer, overseeing all these voting stations, law enforcement Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) and the national police was on patrol.

The Hillbrow Recreation Centre voting station recorded 32 special votes, of which, 14 people cast their votes. In addition, no home visits took place and they closed at 5pm. Furthermore, one IEC official noted Barnato Park High School in Hillbrow, approved 22 special votes. She noted that there were 16 walk-ins and one home visit. Additionally, there was a low turn-out in Christ Church, Hillbrow.