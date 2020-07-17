Joburg City Parks concerned about people without masks in public spaces

While many Joburg residents welcomed the opening of parks around the city on Wednesday, for exercise only, concern has been expressed over the number of people who loiter daily in the city’s public open spaces without masks under the eye of security guards. Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) said this week that the opening of parks would allow residents to keep fit and healthy by exercising in close proximity to their homes. However, residents will not be allowed to have picnics or gatherings there and children will not be allowed to play on park equipment. Nature reserves, including The Wilds, Kloofendal and Klipriviersberg, as well as the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens will be opened from August 1 to allow for a phased-in approach. Member of the mayoral committee for community development in the City of Joburg, Margaret Arnolds, cautioned residents that the onus to prevent the spread of the virus remained in the hands of every user.

“Common sense must prevail. If you are feeling unwell, self-isolating or if there are too many users in the park, then protect yourself and your loved ones by staying safely at home,” she said.

Parks staff members are among those who have been affected by Covid-19 infections, which resulted in various depots being temporary closed to enable operational and security staff to self-isolate, while the necessary decontamination processes at depots were undertaken, she added.

The phasing-in of the opening of conservation areas and nature reserves is due to scarce resources and the need for employees to be issued with proper personal protection equipment (PPE).

DA councillor Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the council had recently conducted an oversight visit to parks and other facilities and she was “shocked” at what she saw.

Many parks, especially in the inner city and Hillbrow, are daily filled with people loitering, sleeping and socialising without masks, while security staff look on. Kayser-Echeozonjoku said at Pieter Roos Park, the Pullinger Park and a public open space in Doornfontein, many people were wandering around and it appeared many were living there.

“These parks have increasingly been used by displaced persons as shelters, while in other cases they have become bases for criminal activity. The problem stems from the lack of resources and attention directed towards ensuring that parks are maintained and secured. Since lockdown and the closure of parks, no attempt has been made by government agencies to fence or patrol them,” she added.

JCPZ spokesperson Jenny Moodley said the entity worked closely with Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and other law enforcement agencies and departments to contain the growing problem of displaced persons taking refuge in parks.

“We have on numerous occasions escalated the pressing societal matter of people residing in public parks to social development. Joint blitz operations in consultation with the Department of Home Affairs, JMPD, social services and drug rehabilitation institutions have been undertaken on a number of occasions.

“Some of these interventions have not yielded the necessary outcome, with many displaced persons returning to the open spaces,” she said.