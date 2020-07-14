Joburg cops nab men with unlicensed guns and ammunition inside KZN-bound taxi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Joburg police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for allegedly being in the possession of unlicensed firearms,. Spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said two of the three, aged between 30 and 34, were arrested at the Wanderers taxi rank while the third was apprehended at the Park Station bus terminal. “Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties at a taxi rank when they searched passengers inside a taxi (travelling) to Harding in KwaZulu-Natal. Two passengers were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. "Another passenger was also found with an unlicensed firearm on a bus bound for Cape Town. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were once arrested for crimes ranging from attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms,” said Mbele.

He said the firearms would be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they had been used in committing violent crimes.

In April, an operation by the South African Police Service resulted in the arrest of a 65-year-old man found in possession of 11 unlicensed firearms and ammunition at a plot in Lusthof in Hammanskraal, north of the capital Pretoria.

During the arrest, police seized three rifles, a shotgun, a semi-automatic rifle, two revolvers, two 9mm pistols, and two .22 pistols along with ammunition. Only two of the smaller handguns were found safely stored in a small safe in one of the bedrooms, as prescribed by the Firearms Control Act.

The other firearms were found under a mattress as well as in cupboards in another bedroom. Police at the time said the firearms would be sent to the forensic science laboratory for ballistic testing to determine whether they had been used in any commission of crime.



