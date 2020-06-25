Joburg cops up in arms over handling of Covid-19 cases at the station

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Central Police Station members are up in arms over the handling of Covid-19 cases and decontamination of the station after 10 members allegedly tested positive for the virus. A week ago, an officer at the station collapsed and died. The SAPS has refuted claims he succumbed to the virus, stating that it was a heart attack. An officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said positive cases were being confirmed each week, but the management refused to be transparent. “We are working in fear at the station. We are told that senior members are on leave all of a sudden and we find it hard to believe because we don’t know if they have tested positive or not,” she said. “It is likely that each week there will be rumours of someone being found positive, but we’re kept in the dark. At the moment we know of 10 members who are in quarantine and that has strained us because now we should cover for them.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed that there were some cases at the station.

A notice announcing the closure of the Johannesburg Central Police Station. Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

“There are members at the station who were found positive and their results came out on Monday. Members have been sent to isolation. At the moment, I can’t say how many members have tested positive.”

Kweza said the station had not yet undergone decontamination. “Look, we are sitting with 132 police stations across the province. The station has applied for decontamination and the team responsible for that will be coming before the end of this week.”

Another police officer raised his concerns over the exchanging of cars and firearms. “As we change shifts, live ammunition is signed out and signed back in by those who are on duty at the moment and no one is monitoring if these guns are being cleansed.

“Not that we’re being unreasonable, but our management is failing us. I mean, 10 members tested positive and only a portion of the station is being decontaminated. What about the other parts? We frequently see people disappearing from work. We don’t know if they are on leave or if they tested positive.”

South African Policing Union general secretary Tumelo Mogodiseng said they had noted numerous grievances from their members and they had decided to write to the minister of police for his intervention.

“We do know of some positive cases and we have tried to address a lot of matters on a provincial level and that has not yielded any positive results,” he said. “There are a lot of issues which are not given attention. Scientists have shown that the virus can stay on clothing for nine hours and our members only have one uniform, which makes it impossible to wash it and return to work the following day.”