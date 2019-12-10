Joburg court shooting just one of many cases where prisoners escaped this year









File Picture Johannesburg - The latest attempted escape that led to the shooting and killing of prisoner at South Gauteng High Court is just one of the many incidents in which prisoners made a run for it this year. Most of the escapees who are still at large are considered dangerous as they were arrested for among others murder, armed robbery and rape. In the latest incident that played out in court on Monday, six prisoners armed with knives stabbed two police officers, leaving one seriously injured, and tried to flee from court. However, other officers responded with fire, shooting at the men as they tried to escape. One prisoner was shot dead. Two others were seriously wounded, four were rearrested and one managed to get away and is still at large.

The suspects were appearing in different court cases for murder, robbery and rape.

Just last week Wednesday, nine men escaped from the Springs Magistrate's Court.

Three of the escapees have subsequently been rearrested but six, considered "highly dangerous and possibly armed", are still at large.

Four of the men, Phumlani Tshabalala, Mzandile Master Mbatha, Mduduzi Richard Sithole and Mongiseni Cyprian Langa were arrested for murdering a man at the behest of his wife in Kwa-Thema in March this year.

"The other suspects were appearing for housebreaking and theft, possession of drugs, trespassing and for being in the country illegally," said Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters.

In October, five awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from police holding cells around 10pm in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the prisoners, aged between 19 and 39, escaped through a hole inside the cells.

According to Mojapelo, the escapees were Jappie Shiko, 29, from Kitty village; Lesiba Frans Machaba, 27, from Kauletse village; Paul Madira, 19, from Botsalanong village; Bongani Sibanda, 31, from Zimbabwe, who has gunshot injuries sustained during a burglary incident; and Sipho Mpofu, 39, who is suspected to be from Zimbabwe.

They were facing charges of murder, rape and business burglary, he said.

In September five men believed to be armed and dangerous escaped from the Klerksdorp Regional Court.

The men were appearing in court on charges of armed robbery, the illegal possession of unlicensed firearms, hijacking, possession of stolen vehicles and attempted murder.

Speaking on the issue at the time, Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said: "Following their court appearance, the [men] were allegedly taken down to the court cells when one of the accused drew a firearm and pointed it at a police officer,"

"The police officer managed to escape. The accused forced open the court's jail cell's steel door and managed to escape."

Then in August, two prisoners in who escaped from their holding cells in Hartswater in the Northern Cape.

Police said they escaped through the roof of the police cells.

The Star