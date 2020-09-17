Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient gunned down in alleged hit

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The South African Medical Association (Sama) has condemed the alleged murder of Johannesburg anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi. According to reports, Munshi was allegedly shot six times in the back of the head after a vehicle rammed into the back of his while he was driving on Wednesday. The police confirmed that a murder case has been opened after the 57-year-old was fatally shot by unknown suspects. However, they did not release Munshi’s name. “The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined. The case will be investigated by a multidisciplinary team on the immediate activation of the 72-hour response plan to detect the perpetrators,” said spokesperson Brigadier Mathaphelo Peters. Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee told The Star on Thursday that the circumstances surrounding Munshi’s death were not normal and there is a possibility it was a hit.

“It was not a normal murder or a robbery or a suicide attempt… Nothing was stolen and someone bumped into the back of his car and he came out to inspect what happened. There are witnesses who said he was shot in the back,” she said.

Munshi was the co-accused in the Netcare culpable homicide case with Professor Peter Beale after they were blamed for the death of Zayyaan Sayed, 10, following a routine laparoscopic operation at Park Lane Hospital last October.

The two doctors were granted R10 000 bail each and were expected to make their next appearance on November 16.

Coetzee said Sama was outraged at Munshi's death.

“This killing is the result of a systematic failure of law and order in our country and how law criminals value life, whether it’s a doctor or worker. This is not acceptable,” she said.

Meanwhile, the police have called on witnesses with information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects to approach the police.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead towards the apprehension of the suspect(s) is urged to report to the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111,” Peters said.

The Star