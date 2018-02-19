Police are busy investigating allegations that a doctor raped a patient at Dr Yusuf Dadoo hospital. The Gauteng Department of Health has in the meantime let the doctor go.

The Gauteng Department of Health has stopped the services of a sessional doctor accused of raping a patient at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp on the West Rand.

MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said the patient was allegedly raped on Monday.

“The department views this incident in a serious lightly and we have since stopped the services of the alleged perpetrator with immediate effect. This incident should not have happened in the first place as doctors are trained to look and care for our patients and not abuse them in any form.

“The implicated doctor will also be reported to the Health Profession Council of South Africa for his alleged misconduct,” said Ramokgopa on Tuesday.

The department said the victim was assisted after she reported the matter.

“Upon hearing about the matter, the hospital management assisted the victim and alerted the specialist Family Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit of the South African Police Service where the sexual assault case was opened.

“The victim was then referred to Leratong Hospital’s crisis centre for clinical assessment, trauma counselling and collection of evidence,” said the department in a statement.

Ramokgopa said she was outraged and saddened by the allegations.

“It’s difficult for me to comprehend how can a professional entrusted to look after our vulnerable patients commit such a heinous act.

“Although we are allowing the police to do their work, we should send a strong message to our employees and community members at large that sexual assaults are human rights violations and should be strongly condemned and the perpetrators should face the might of the law,” said Ramokgopa.

The Star