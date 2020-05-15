Joburg family accused or running SA's biggest dagga cartel returns to court

The case against a Joburg family said to have run South Africa’s biggest dagga cartel is due to make a spectacular return to the courts.

Patrick Brass, 64, and his 10 co- accused that include his ex-wife Vanessa, three sons, Jared, Wade and Justin, and six others, secured a stay of prosecution in August 2018.

This victory obtained before Judge Joseph Raulinga at the high court in Pretoria was linked to the Gareth Prince application at the Constitutional Court, a matter that was also joined by the so-called dagga couple, Julian Christopher Stobbs and Cathleen Clark.

The Brass family and co-accused successfully argued that prosecuting them while a case concerning legality of dagga use was still pending at the highest court was prejudicial.

But the landmark victory scored by Gareth Prince, a Rastafarian lawyer, in September 2018 was not enough to save the Brass family and their co- accused from prosecution.