Lanseria Airport. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

A Joburg family have slapped Lanseria International Airport and Comair with a R3.5million lawsuit for an incident that resulted in a toddler's arm being broken in three places. The family, whose identity will not be published in order to protect the minor, claim that the airport was negligent and did not ensure the two-year-old boy's safety.

The family's nightmare unfolded on February 9 when they were preparing to travel to Cape Town on a Kulula flight. While checking in their luggage, the boy wandered off from his family.

The family's lawyer, Cheri Rudd, said the child went past a Kulula employee and approached the out-bound baggage handling system.

The child proceeded to put his hand into an open panel of the baggage handling system, resulting in his arm twisting in the conveyor.

“The mother, thereafter, frantically pulled the child's arm out of the conveyor. The noticeably shocked child's arm was badly bruised, and it was suspected that his arm was broken.

"The family rushed the boy to the Sandton Medi-Clinic, where they were advised, following x-rays, that the child's arm had been broken in three places,” Rudd said.

She said the boy was able to move his fingers only two days after the accident.

The family have issued summons to Kulula operator Comair and the airport. They are suing for past medical expenses, future medical expenses, general damages for pain and suffering, and loss of income.

Rudd maintained that while the family should have been taking care of the boy, it was up to the airline and the airport to ensure the safety of all passengers.

“In law we have a rule called doli incapax, which states that children under seven years old cannot be held accountable for their actions.

"He is a child who doesn't know the difference between right and wrong.”

A Comair spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident but have not yet received formal service of a summons.

"As investigations are unfolding, we are unable to comment any further at this stage.”

The airport also said they were aware of the incident.

Airport spokesperson Nomasiko Paarehwa said: “We are in communication with the family, and since the case involves a minor and there are legal proceedings, we don’t want to comment.”