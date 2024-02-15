Joburg Film Festival announces opening films

The Joburg Film Festival is set to kick-off from February 28 to March 3. The much-anticipated festival has announced its full line-up of films as well as its opening and closing films. The organisers of the festival have announced Gordon Main’s apartheid era documentary London Recruits as the opening film for its 2024 edition.

Directed by venerated filmmaker Gordon Main and produced by Jacinta De Nobrega and Robyn Slovo, London Recruits promises to set the stage for an electrifying cinematic experience at one of Africa’s most prestigious film events. The docu-film sheds light as it takes viewers on a trip down apartheid struggle 1960s era, where a group of young activists embark on covert missions to combat apartheid in South Africa. Based on true events, the film highlights a lesser-known chapter of history as it blends and mixes elements of espionage, courage, and sacrifice. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including emerging talents and seasoned actors, delivering powerful performances that breathe life into the historical narrative. The film evokes emotions through its suspenseful storytelling, historical significance, and thought-provoking themes.

The festival organisers have also announced some of their leading panellists and jurors who have been earmarked to sift through the films which will make it to the awards of the festival. These include Tosh Gitonga, award-winning SA actress, Nthati Moshesh, the esteemed TV, stage and film stalwart, Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makthetha as well as finance and film producer, Pape Boye and film professional, Andrea Voges. The task of this esteemed panel will be to judge, review and select the festival’s 15 selected features in contention for the awards.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the unveiling of the full line-up of 60 films from over 30 countries that form part of this year’s edition. Some of the big names for this year include, Wim Wenders’s Cannes prize winner and Oscar nominee Perfect Days, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Venice winner Evil Does Not Exist, Raven Jackson’s Barry Jenkins-produced All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, and C J Obasi’s Sundance-winning Mami Wata. The organisers say they have picked some of the best flicks and documentaries from across the globe. These range from thought-provoking documentaries to gripping dramas and inspiring narratives.