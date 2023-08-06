Joburg Finance MMC institute probe into Economic Development MMC

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg MMC for Finance, Dada Morero, has instructed the city’s group governance department to initiate an internal investigation into recent allegations made against the MMC for Economic Development, Nomoya Mnisi. This comes after ActionSA in the city lodged corruption charges against her at the Hillbrow police station on Tuesday.

These allegations were followed by the DA caucus in Johannesburg writing to Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, agitating for Mnisi to be suspended following allegations of misconduct. Earlier, it was reported that Mnisi allegedly instructed the former acting chief financial officer (CFO) of Joburg Property Company (JPC), Sipho Mzobe, to facilitate an unauthorised payment to the ANC Youth League. Since then, Morero has announced a probe against Mnisi, saying his department, as the custodian of governance in the City, "underscores our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to the highest standards of good governance".

Mnisi has categorically denied these allegations. However, Morero said that due to the seriousness of the matter, it was prudent for the allegations to be probed accordingly. "Their public nature and widespread coverage necessitate a serious and thorough examination. The City prides itself in maintaining a clean, accountable administration that upholds all governance principles. “Therefore, a diligent investigation into these matters is essential to ensure that the rights of all parties, including the City, are protected," Morero said on Saturday.

The allegations suggest that Mnisi guided Mzobe to clear an invoice, almost amounting to R1 million, intended for the youth league in Johannesburg. DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said on Friday that the party has expressed disappointment in the letter calling for urgent intervention. According to Kayser-Echeozonjoku, the party also wants city manager Floyd Brink to initiate a forensic inquiry into the financial affairs of the JPC.

"There are further allegations that the MMC also threatened board members of the JPC with replacement if they did not approve her requests to remove Mzobe or ensure that captured executives and board members be appointed," said Kayser-Echeozonjoku. Morero said the probe is in line with trying to hear both sides of the story. "Current media coverage has portrayed one perspective, potentially prejudicing reputations without a comprehensive understanding of the facts.