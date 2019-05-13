Refurbishments at fire stations in Joburg are under way following the deaths of three firefighters in a blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building in the CBD last year. Firefighters had complained about under-resourced fire stations and inadequate equipment. File picture.

The City of Joburg has set aside millions to refurbish under-resourced fire stations across the municipality. But this, according to the SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu), was not enough if the stations were not maintained regularly.

The city last week announced it had started refurbishments to fire stations, including Brixton, Berea and Dube, at a cost of R16.4million.

The refurbishments were expected to be completed at the end of the month. They have already been completed at Lonehill and Eldorado Park.

The refurbishments come after the the tragic deaths of three firefighters, Mduduzi Ndlovu, Simphiwe Moropane and Khathutshelo Muedi, in a raging fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in central Joburg last year.

After the incident, firefighters complained about under-resourced fire station and inadequate equipment.

Member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun said: “The improvement and maintenance of the fire stations in the City of Joburg is of paramount importance to the department of public safety.

"Refurbishing these buildings ensures that firefighters operate within a safe and functional environment which supports their ability to provide the services of fire prevention and fire suppression.

“Apart from procuring new fire engines, so as to achieve our goal of one new fire engine in every fire station, we also need to upgrade and maintain the fire stations. By implementing this important project, residents will benefit directly from the money spent. Our firefighters will be able to serve residents in enhanced working conditions and ensure the city’s emergency fire rescue service is top class.”

Samwu Joburg secretary Bafana Zungu welcomed the refurbishments but said the union still wanted the city to be held accountable for the deaths of the three firefighters.

“We fully support the initiative of the department of public and safety to provide the tools of trade, and making the working environment conducive for the workers,” Zungu said.