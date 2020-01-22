The employees claimed last week that they discovered they were supposed to earn salaries ranging from R14000 to over R20000 monthly but were taking home below R8000.
Speaking to The Star anonymously, the employees who work as “interviewers” (interview clients) at the global market research and market information company, said they were working double shifts from 8.30am to 7.30pm, six days a week but were only getting paid for a single shift.
The workers told how they stumbled on the salary discrepancy.
“One of our colleagues used a computer that we don’t normally use to check her salary when she saw R14000 under her name. We all rushed to that computer and thought maybe there was something wrong with the system.