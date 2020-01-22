Joburg firm accused of stealing 65% of employees' salaries for three years









File picture: Pexels Employees at a Joburg marketing company, Kantar TNS, have accused the company of “stealing” as much as 65% of their monthly salaries for over three years. The employees claimed last week that they discovered they were supposed to earn salaries ranging from R14000 to over R20000 monthly but were taking home below R8000. Speaking to The Star anonymously, the employees who work as “interviewers” (interview clients) at the global market research and market information company, said they were working double shifts from 8.30am to 7.30pm, six days a week but were only getting paid for a single shift. The workers told how they stumbled on the salary discrepancy. “One of our colleagues used a computer that we don’t normally use to check her salary when she saw R14000 under her name. We all rushed to that computer and thought maybe there was something wrong with the system.

“We tried to punch in someone else’s employment number, it showed an amount over R20000, others tried and saw R18225. We were all shocked that we weren’t actually getting what is rightfully ours,” said the employee.

The company refused to explain the anomaly.

South African Kantar TNS branch chief executive, Ivan Moroke, said they “do not comment on speculation or anonymous allegations”. “At Kantar we view any false accusations seriously and have a clear and transparent process for employees to raise concerns to management,” said Moroke.

The Star has seen pictures of the salaries taken from the computer with the company name and the employees’ payslips. One picture showed: “Hours to date = 453,77 hours, minimum total calculated at R45 = R20 419.65.”

Two different payslips belonging to one employee showed nett salaries of R7400.74 and R7107.35.

The employees also accused the company of tampering with their payslips as they showed a different amount from what they saw on the computer system.

“It takes them a month to give us our payslips and when it’s close to pay day. The system will just be down and there’s always an IT guy going through our computers. What are they hiding on the computers?

“We went to enquire at Human Resources, but they told us we had no right to complain because we don’t have matric certificates,” she added.

The workers claimed they had been working without contracts for the past three years and when they asked, were told HR was still busy with them.

Another employee who started work at the company in 2014 said she used to get about R9900 but that amount was getting lower each month.

“The hourly ratings has increased but the salary is getting lower each month.”