Joburg locals call for deportation of illegal foreigners amid election day

Hillbrow, Berea and Yeoville are areas infamous for harbouring foreigners, mostly undocumented foreigners. On Wednesday, close to a thousand South Africans within the City of Johannesburg trickled to the Hillbrow Twilight Children’s centre to cast their vote, stressing that their vote will heed the call of citizens to deport undocumented foreign nationals.

Speaking to “The Star”, a Hillbrow local, Dineo Shuping, said she voted for ActionSA, as the neon-green party’s policies resonated with her notion of job creation for South Africans and mass deportation of illegal foreigners in the country. “I hope ActionSA will execute their policy on undocumented people, because some of the biggest contributors to crimes in our country, especially in Hillbrow, emanate from Nigerians, mostly those inhabiting South Africa. This is an important policy for the safety and security of our country,” said Shuping. A staunch ANC supporter, Amanda Siba, indicated she was definitely voting for the ANC. She believes the ANC will eventually hear the plight of South Africans against illegal immigration.

“When we go to other countries, we enter their countries legally with the right documents. We get killed by these people because they claim they cannot be traced, since they are illegally occupying the soils of this country. They either come here legally, or be deported,” she said. Sipho Chonco affirmed he will be voting for the IFP. “Our president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, clearly told us that ‘South Africans will come first’. They, illegals, will be charged for using South African services. South Africans will be prioritised, instead of illegals benefiting from this country’s services for free,” he said. EFF supporters Lehlohonolo Mukubung and Tshitso Chabalala were adamant their party will address the issue of illegal migrants. They blamed the ANC for its failure to provide tangible solutions that will absorb undocumented foreigners back into their countries.