Joburg man electrocuted while climbing electricity tower

Johannesburg – Some suburbs in the south of Joburg were left without power when a man was electrocuted while trying to climb an electricity tower. The incident happened around 6am on Tuesday in the vicinity of Hopeville, Lenasia, with four City Power substations ending up losing power. According to City Power's Isaac Mangena, it's not known why the man climbed the 88KV electricity tower, but it's suspected that he might have wanted to vandalise it. He said the electrocution also led to extensive damage to some of the equipment, including the 88kv red phase jumper on the Eskom side. Mangena said the affected substations include Hopefield, Ennerdale, Lunar and Lenasia South.

"Operators from both Eskom and City Power are on-site to investigate and do the repairs. Police have also taken over the area as a crime scene, which may delay the repairs and restorations.

"It is still not clear how long it will take for repairs to be done and power restored. We will communicate to the residents as and when information becomes available.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the residents," he said.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a 53-year-old man was killed in Coniston on Monday after he was electrocuted while allegedly connecting electricity illegally.

"The man was then loaded into a bakkie with the intention of driving him to hospital. However, when it was established that he was no longer breathing, the driver contacted Reaction Unit SA for assistance."

In February, a 12-year-old Durban boy was also electrocuted at Umbilo River due to illegal electricity connections.

The Star