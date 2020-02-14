Joburg man pays R10k after his car is impounded for illegal dumping









In this file picture, Mamelodi residents clean up an illegal dumping site in the area. The City of Joburg will arrest you and impound your vehicle if you are caught dumping. This was the stern message sent by the Joburg Metro Police Department and Pikitup, after a resident complained about having his vehicle impounded after being caught illegally dumping. The complainant, who asked for his name not to be revealed, said that on January 17, three JMPD officers impounded his bakkie for illegal dumping. “My cousin, who I had asked to go dispose of grass, was apprehended by the JMPD officers. They found him at Mofolo central, in Soweto. “They issued him a fine of R10000 for the offence. They then impounded the vehicle and took it to the pound in Faraday.

“I then approached Joburg Metro to make representations to have the car released. I was informed that JMPD should not have impounded the vehicle, as it was unlawful to do so.

“On January 20, I went to the JMPD Martindale offices to make further representations on the matter. I approached the member of the mayoral committee’s office and was informed to go back to Faraday pound.

“There, I was referred to a director, who I cannot name as I feel it may have negative repercussions. He sent one of his inspectors to take me to the person who had the keys of the vehicle.

“The person was not on site. He was called on his mobile and he told me that he would not release the vehicle before the R10000 was paid. He rudely told me he did not care whether the instruction came from the MMC or the president.

“I ultimately paid the fine and got the vehicle back. I need assistance in getting a refund, as it is said that the impoundments are illegal and JMPD is aware of the illegality of their actions,” he added.

The JMPD spokesperson, chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar, however, said the impounding of vehicles was legal and had been approved by a council resolution.

Furthermore, the City would be cracking down on illegal dumping, as this was costing millions of rand to the ratepayers. “We are making every effort to curb illegal dumping including increasing the fines from R2970 to R10000 for the first offence, which was envisaged to be a deterrent.

“The fines increase thereafter, for second and third attempts,” he said. The complainant’s fines will not be refunded and his next fine will be even higher if he is caught again,” said Minnaar.

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazii said it was illegal to dump waste and the JMPD, as an agency responsible for by-law enforcement, was tasked with the responsibility of impounding vehicles used to dump waste illegally.

Residents are urged to take photos of the illegal dumper and the registration numbers of vehicles used to dump waste illegally, the date of the offence and the area where the offence took place, and send the information to the JMPD through WhatsApp on 0827791361.