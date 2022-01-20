Joburg Market’s youngest CEO leads with excellence.

With great power comes great responsibility, said one of the youngest Chief Executive Officer's (CEO’s) Boy Ngubo who heads the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market (City Deep). Boy Ngubo was appointed the CEO of the Johannesburg Market in 2020 at only 30 years old. He holds an Msc degree from the University of London and sits on the board of various JSE listed companies including PSV Holdings.

Since his arrival at the Johannesburg Market Ngubo has successfully turned the municipal entity around delivering annual profits of around R200 million. He said he was blessed to be at the help of the largest fresh produce market in the SADC region. Ngubo described himself as a soft but effective leader with around 300 people working under him and a budget worth millions.

"Annually our revenue is around R8 billion and of that R8.6 billion we keep 5% as commission, If you pick up any fruit regardless of where its from there is a 54% chance that it was sourced from here," Ngubo said. Ngubo said he was pleased with the transformation that the Market has had on the lives of the residents of the City of Johannesburg. He said the market was busy on certain days where those running small businesses including vendors would come there and stock fresh produce in bulk. "Our transformation is being able to activate the Kasi economy, people buy here and use the stock to enhance their businesses and there are plans to help SMMEs," Ngubo said.

Ngubo said his job as CEO does not come without challenges. Among the challenges is waking up every morning and ensuring that he is at work by 5am. He said he expects the best of himself and his employees too. " I need to ensure that I transform the lives not only of my employees but of the people that buy at this market,“ the young CEO said. Ngobo said he was passionate about the issues of gender equality and those affecting minority groups such as the gay community.