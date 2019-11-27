Every year, Grade 12 pupils look forward to the “matric vac week” when they get to let loose and de-stress in a safe environment filled with music, parties and club-hopping.
The annual event usually takes place in Ballito near Durban but this year the organisers have decided to add another leg to the festivities.
Joburg is getting its own Rage in the City, with a line-up that promises to be better than any other event.
“Rage in the City is a year-end celebration for matrics. It is a rite of passage. What it’s all about is getting together in one space before they go in their own directions. A lot of kids from Gauteng can’t afford to buy tickets and travel to the coast, so we wanted to make it more of an inclusive experience, over three days,” said festival spokesperson Thabang Modupo.