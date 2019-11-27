Joburg matriculants get their own Rage Fest









File Picture: Sandile Makhoba As the matrics of 2019 get ready to take on a new journey, the annual Rage Fest has changed gears to add more fun to the lives of those in Gauteng. Every year, Grade 12 pupils look forward to the “matric vac week” when they get to let loose and de-stress in a safe environment filled with music, parties and club-hopping. The annual event usually takes place in Ballito near Durban but this year the organisers have decided to add another leg to the festivities. Joburg is getting its own Rage in the City, with a line-up that promises to be better than any other event. “Rage in the City is a year-end celebration for matrics. It is a rite of passage. What it’s all about is getting together in one space before they go in their own directions. A lot of kids from Gauteng can’t afford to buy tickets and travel to the coast, so we wanted to make it more of an inclusive experience, over three days,” said festival spokesperson Thabang Modupo.

He added that they did a survey to see if learners would be interested in a celebration in Gauteng.

“We’ve been planning this since last year. We spent six months doing market research.”

The celebration will see performances from Shane Eagle, Frank Casino, DJ Speedsta, The Big Hash, DBN Gogo and more on Day 1, followed by the big concert at Constitution Hill on Saturday featuring Nasty C, Riky Rick, Moonchild Sanelly, Sho Madjozi, Boity, A-Reece, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, among others.

Modupo said the core target audience was the Class of 2019, but the festival was open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 25.

“We’re encouraging students to come out as well, to celebrate the end of their exams. What people can expect is a first of its kind event. There will be club hopping at all the popular venues around Joburg. There will be a lot of the Gen Z crowd celebrating, and people from Botswana and Zimbabwe coming down to have a good time.”

Modupo said security was a key factor, with SAPS and JMPD on board.