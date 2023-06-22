Joburg mayor visits fire ravished Hillbrow building to pay his respects

Johannesburg – The cause of the fire that claimed the lives of two young children reportedly residing in a block of flats in Hillbrow, Joburg, on Wednesday afternoon is still unknown. The City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) confirmed the deaths of two children following this incident that has sent shock waves across the city after reports indicated that the two minors, aged five and seven, were burnt beyond recognition.

City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the fire broke out just after 2.30pm on Wednesday. The Executive Mayor has arrived to join community members at the Florence building that caught alight a few minutes ago.



He is accompanied by the City Manager and senior officials who will be looking into the incident immediately. EMS, SAPS, JMPD and others are on the ground pic.twitter.com/4zvgscYW7k — Exec. Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (@KabeloGwamanda) June 21, 2023 Khumalo reported that the children were apparently locked inside their apartment when the fire broke out. “At around 14:38, EMS Firefighters responded to a structural fire incident at Florence Nightingale Flats in Hillbrow. The fire started on the first floor, where two rooms caught fire and escalated to the second floor. No other injuries were reported,” said Khumalo.

“The City of Joburg, EMS, urges the residents to be extra cautious when using candles, various lighting sources, and electrical appliances. They are also urged not to leave these lighting sources and appliances unattended.” We leave Florence with a heavy heart tonight. It does not end tonight, we will be following very closely on the developments.



Tonight was to hear from the community their immediate needs of which we have attended to. pic.twitter.com/7i7pgM36CF — Exec. Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (@KabeloGwamanda) June 21, 2023 Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, who visited the scene shortly afterwards, indicated that two rooms caught fire on the first floor of the building “which then escalated to the second floor, thus claiming two children's lives”. According to media reports, the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Research Institute said it had previously voiced its concern that the building, called the Florence Nightingale, was a fire trap.

"We need action to happen to prevent further tragedy. [Video] This evening we are responding to an emergency fire at Florence Nightingale flats in Hillbrow. We are here with Emergency Services to support victims. #Hillbrow#HillbrowFire pic.twitter.com/iAVQfkCnEE — Exec. Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (@KabeloGwamanda) June 21, 2023 “The history of this goes all the way back to 2006, when Wits RHI first came into the Hillbrow Health Precinct. “The Florence was already illegally occupied, and over the years, multiple visits have been made by Joburg mayors, Gauteng premiers, and city managers.

“There have been multiple conversations at multiple levels in the city about how this building is a fire-trap and a disaster waiting to happen.” “People deserve to live in buildings that are safe and fit for human habitation,” the institute said. It has invited the mayor and city manager to a meeting. Gwamanda, who commended firefighters for their efforts in containing and extinguishing the fire, said the city was working with relevant government departments to assist affected residents.