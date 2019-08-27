Photo: City of Johannesburg/Arrive Alive website

Joburg paramedics have lashed out at their own Emergency Medical Services (EMS) bosses, accusing them of poor management and being irresponsible. The fed-up employees, who spoke to The Star anonymously, said they were under siege from their own management forcing them to work in an impossible environment when all they asked was for compliance with the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) standard rules in clinical practice.

According to HPCSA rules, basic-life support (BLS) paramedics are registered in the category of supervised practice, hence must not work without supervision. It also stated that the supervisor was held accountable for the actions of supervisees.

The paramedics said when they complained they were threatened with suspensions and not getting paid.

One BLS paramedic said the issue had been going on for a long time but they started complaining and engaging with the City in 2017 when they began to get reports of mismanagement of emergencies from doctors.

The paramedic said: “We are forced to work alone as BLSs with no supervision.

“Our scope of work doesn't allow us to perform some assessments on patients. But when transporting a patient to hospital, the doctors accuse us of mismanagement, saying we failed to assess a patient as required.”

According to another paramedic, BLS and Intermediate Life Support (ILS) personnel are put in one ambulance. The ILS gives supervision to the BLS. However, that was not the standard procedure used in the City of Joburg.

The paramedic said the procedure used by their management was jeopardising their work as they have to account for the management's mistakes.

“In one incident, colleagues who are also BLS personnel transported a diabetic patient to hospital and a doctor asked them why they didn't put a drip on the patient. They told the doctor that their scope of practice does not allow them to do that.

"The doctor asked them why they accepted to work together knowing that they are supposed to work under supervision,” said the paramedic.

In another incident, the paramedics mentioned that some of their colleagues once stayed with a corpse for over three hours waiting for an ILS to come to the scene and declare the patient dead.

The paramedics said more than 40% of them were on suspension.

The Star has seen a suspension letter issued by the City to one paramedic.

The letter read: “Notice of intention to suspend for allegations of misconduct; refusal to perform work allocated to you.”

The EMS management has, however, dismissed the accusations.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said the suspensions were because the paramedics refused to report for duty.

“They just refuse to report for duty when they are booked in one ambulance as only BLS personnel. If BLSs encounter difficulties on duty with patients they can always call the office for back-up,” she said.

The paramedics said they escalated the matter to the HPCSA this month but didn't receive any feedback.

HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said the Basic Ambulance Assistant (BAA/BLS) was registered as a supervised practice and could not be held responsible for adverse events.

“Persons registered in the supervised practice category are required to practice within their scope of practice under the supervision of a person registered in the independent practice category. In cases where adverse events occur at the scene of an emergency, the supervising practitioner takes responsibility for such actions.

“No registered person may practice outside of their scope of practice as determined by the Health Professions Council of SA,” she said.