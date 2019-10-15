Sun was speaking before he handed the new Volkswagen Golf GTIs to the Johannesburg metropolitan Police Department’s special patrol unit (SPU) at their headquarters in Martindale.

He was joined by council Speaker Vasco da Gama, and the chairperson of the section 79 Committee, Hilton Masera.

“These 40 new vehicles will be utilised by the SPU in its daily tasks ranging from attending to accident scenes, rapid deployment to crime scenes, land invasions, dealing with road traffic offences at identified hotspots, visible policing, patrols and events management, among others,” said Sun.

He said that at many traffic management hotspots, like the corner of Witkoppen and Main roads bordering Lonehill and Bryanston, there was a brazen disregard for the rules of the road.

“In the past week, I joined the JMPD SPU’s traffic management operation at this hotspot where 15 minibus taxis were impounded for offences ranging from unroadworthiness to driving unlicensed vehicles,” Sun said.

“Reckless and negligent driving is a serious safety hazard in Joburg, causing major traffic congestion and accident risks. This is why the city is ensuring that our JMPD officers are fully equipped to deal adequately with any criminality they are faced with.”

Sun said these vehicles needed to be safe to support the JMPD officers who performed high-risk functions. “They should give officers the upper hand when fighting crime in Joburg,” Sun said. “The vehicles must be of good quality and must be value for money. The city had procured patrol cars that were able to function well in extraordinary situations.

“Given that the last fleet replacement for the SPU was five years ago, these new vehicles will certainly play an integral part in ensuring the safety of our residents. The department will continue to replace and maintain aged and broken vehicles so that the JMPD is able to fulfil their duties to the residents of Joburg,” said Sun. - African News Agency (ANA)