Joburg offers 200 bursaries for young South Africans in 2025

The City of Johannesburg is offering 200 bursaries to young South Africans interested in pursuing a full-time undergraduate programme for the 2025 academic year. The bursary only funds applicants who permanently reside in Joburg.

The bursary covers study programmes: *Actuarial Science *Agricultural Science (all fields)

*Geo Information Science *Build Environment (architecture, construction, inspectors) *Municipal Governance

*Project Management *Quantity Surveying *Emergency Management Services/Disaster Management

*Environmental Management *Engineering (all fields) *Curatorial Studies

*Community Services *Nursing (all fields) *Finance (all fields)

*Legal *Logistics *Information Technology (all fields)

*Marketing *Monitoring and Evaluation *Public Relations and Administration

*Commerce *International Relations and Protocol The metro said applicants must meet the following requirements:

*The selection of successful candidates will strictly be on academic merit. *Applicants are expected to study at an accredited South African tertiary institution. *Applicants should not be in receipt of any other grant, bursaries, and any form of funding for study purposes.

*The bursary is for qualifications of no less than one year. *The bursary is not applicable for postgraduate qualifications. “The bursary is renewable annually, based on academic performances. It is the student’s responsibility to seek admission at a tertiary institution,” said the municipality.

The metro said the bursary is limited to R40 000 per academic year, and only covers tuition and registration fees, including prescribed books and/or study material. Candidates must submit certified copies of the following in their application: *Most recent academic record.

*South African identity document *Proof of residence in Johannesburg (statement of water and lights, rates and taxes) *Parents’ proof of income/death certificate, and an affidavit in case where the student does not have one or both parents.

According to the group executive director for Group Corporate and Shared Services (GCSS) in the metro, Mbulelo Ruda, the bursary fund was introduced in the early 2000s. “This is as per the approved policy, and is annually published on the Hubspot and social media,” said Ruda. He further told The Star that the bursary fund is a standard item on the GCSS budget.

The bursary fund is paid through the GSCC budget. Notably, beneficiaries are not required to work for the metro in order to “reimburse” the bursary funds after completing their qualifications. “There is no service obligation. The intention of the scheme is for the city to assist in addressing socio-economic challenges faced by the youth,” said Ruda.