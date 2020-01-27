Joburg pensioner stabbed 20 times during home invasion









File picture: Flickr.com Johannesburg - An elderly man has been left with 20 stab wounds on his body and the wife critically injured following am a home invasion in Ferndale. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring confirmed that the man and his wife, both in their 70s, were left critically injured this morning when they were attacked in their home on Long Road in Ferndale. Meiring said that an armed man allegedly stormed into the home in the early hours of Monday morning. He said the ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the elderly couple inside the home. The medics assessed the patients and found that they had sustained numerous stab wounds and were in a critical condition. “We found that the elderly man had sustained approximately 20 stab wounds over his whole body and the woman had also sustained stab wounds but no near as many,” he told The Star.

The couple were treated for their injuries and were provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to a nearby private hospital for further care.

Meiring said the South African Police Services were on the scene for further investigation. The Star attempted to contact the SAPS for comment however the spokespeople were unavailable.

In August, Sathie, 78 and Southree Pillay, 74 was killed during an alleged house robbery at their home in Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal

Sathie was assaulted with a hammer and his wife was strangled and assaulted. They both sustained head injuries and died at the scene. The suspect fled the scene in the deceased's vehicle and was later arrested by the police on the N2 freeway

