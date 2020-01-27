Johannesburg - An elderly man has been left with 20 stab wounds on his body and the wife critically injured following am a home invasion in Ferndale.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring confirmed that the man and his wife, both in their 70s, were left critically injured this morning when they were attacked in their home on Long Road in Ferndale.
Meiring said that an armed man allegedly stormed into the home in the early hours of Monday morning.
He said the ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the elderly couple inside the home. The medics assessed the patients and found that they had sustained numerous stab wounds and were in a critical condition.
“We found that the elderly man had sustained approximately 20 stab wounds over his whole body and the woman had also sustained stab wounds but no near as many,” he told The Star.