Johannesburg - Two suspects were arrested and five others remain at large after Joburg police swooped on a syndicate stealing brand new cellphones in the CBD on Thursday morning.
Johannesburg Central Police busted a business robbery suspect just hours after an Exact clothing store was robbed at gunpoint, earlier on Thursday. Police also arrested a foreign shop-owner, who was the potential buyer for the 179 brand new cellphones stolen at the store. The cellphones were allegedly found at the shop-owner's storage facility above his shop.
Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said a group of about six suspects stormed Exact store and stole brand new cellphones worth over R300 000 at about 9.30am on Thursday morning.
At the Exact store, six suspects stormed the store - with two of them armed. They fled with 179 brand new cellphones, stole two cellphones from customers and another cellphone from an employee.
“Police followed up on the information of a business robbery and their investigations led them to two of the hotspots where stolen cellphones are sold to shop owners, the Bree taxi rank and Small Street,” Mbele said.