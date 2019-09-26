Joburg police nab two suspects after theft of 179 brand new cellphones







Police in Johannesburg acted quickly after an armed gang targeted a clothing store and fled with more than 170 cellphones on Thursday morning. Johannesburg - Two suspects were arrested and five others remain at large after Joburg police swooped on a syndicate stealing brand new cellphones in the CBD on Thursday morning. Johannesburg Central Police busted a business robbery suspect just hours after an Exact clothing store was robbed at gunpoint, earlier on Thursday. Police also arrested a foreign shop-owner, who was the potential buyer for the 179 brand new cellphones stolen at the store. The cellphones were allegedly found at the shop-owner's storage facility above his shop. Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said a group of about six suspects stormed Exact store and stole brand new cellphones worth over R300 000 at about 9.30am on Thursday morning. At the Exact store, six suspects stormed the store - with two of them armed. They fled with 179 brand new cellphones, stole two cellphones from customers and another cellphone from an employee. “Police followed up on the information of a business robbery and their investigations led them to two of the hotspots where stolen cellphones are sold to shop owners, the Bree taxi rank and Small Street,” Mbele said.

He said upon arrival at the Bree taxi rank, police found one of the suspects still wearing a jacket he had allegedly stolen at the store during the robbery.

“We have found the suspect in the storeroom belonging to one of the shop owners here and upon searching we found the stolen cellphones which were about to be sold to the shop owner,” he said.

Mbele added that the 25-year-suspect was arrested immediately and would be charged with business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property. He further added that the shop-owner, who is a foreign national, was arrested and would be charged for being in possession of stolen property.

Police said they were working around the clock to bring the remaining suspects to book, and have urged community members with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.